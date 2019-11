A section of the Suir Blueway is to close for two weeks.

From Cahir to Carrick on Suir the Suir Blueway consists of 53KM of walking and biking routes.

However, from November 4th until November 15th a section of the path will close to allow for works.

It is believed widening works will commence on the section between Carey’s Slip just outside Clonmel to Sr. Thomas Bridge to create both walking and biking lanes.

The section will however be open for weekends.