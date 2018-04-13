Second Tipp mother pleads for mental health reform for suicidal teen

A second Tipperary mother is pleading for adequate mental health care for her daughter who’s been in the paediatric unit at South Tipp General Hospital for more than 8 weeks.

Sarah’s 14 year old daughter is waiting for a transfer to a specialist facility in mental health treatment for adolescents.

Yesterday another mother – Jean – spoke to Tipp FM. Her daughter has been transfered out of the Clonmel Hospital to St John of God’s in Dublin after a 5 week wait.

However, Sarah’s daughter remains in South Tipp General – she says there’s nothing happening to give them any hope…