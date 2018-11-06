Second March4Tipp promises to have greater impact

The organisers of March4Tipp have announced the date for their second mass demonstration.

Thousands are expected to take to the streets again on November 24th in protest over what they describe as years of neglect and lack of investment in the West Tipp town.

The organisers are promising that they will be upping the ante considerably next time out.

They have decided to take to the streets once again following what they described as the “watery” response to their call for action to tackle the many issues facing Tipp town.

In the region of 5,000 people took to the streets of Tipp on October 20th last with November 24th chosen as the date for the second march.

Lisa McGrath of March4Tipp says it will have a much greater impact.

The organisers of March4Tipp have expressed their disappointment with the response from both the Government and Tipperary County Council.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Lisa McGrath said while the problems being experienced by businesses and residents in Tipp Town did gain national attention the lack of reaction was astounding.