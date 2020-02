There are 573 patients being treated on trolleys at hospitals nationwide, including 81 at University Hospital Limerick alone.

It’s the second highest figure seen at UHL this year, following the record-breaking 92 people on trolleys on the 6th of January.

Elsewhere there are 53 patients on trolleys at Cork University Hospital, followed by 34 at Letterkenny University Hospital, according to the INMO.

Frontline staff at South Tipp General in Clonmel are caring for 30 patients without a bed today.