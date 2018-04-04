Second Fine Gael election hopeful still to be decided

Tipperary Fine Gael Councillor Michael Murphy has conceded that he will not be added to the party’s ticket in Tipperary for the next election.

Although party newcomer Garret Aherne secured the nomination at the recent selection convention, it is widely anticipated that Fine Gael will add a second candidate to run.

Councillor Michael Murphy was one of those in the running for selection, speaking on Tipp Today this morning, he said that while he was disappointed with the result, he was fully behind Garret Aherne.

But the Tipperary Councillor conceded that he would not be the one added to the ticket