Second arrest made in Tipperary today after €60,000 worth of cocaine seized in May

A second person has been arrested today in connection with the seizure of €60,000 worth of cocaine in Tipperary exactly one month ago.

The drugs were found by Gardaí at an outdoor location between Mullinahone and Ballingarry on the 11th of May.

At the time, a man in his 50s was arrested at the scene of a follow-up search in Drangan Village.

This morning, a man in his 20s was arrested at a house in Drangan which was being searched by Gardaí.

A small amount of cocaine and a weighing scales were found.

The man is currently being held at Clonmel Garda Station.