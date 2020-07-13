Second arrest made in Tipp fatal crash investigation

A second arrest has been made as part of the investigation into a fatal crash outside Nenagh on Saturday.

65-year-old Noel McGrath from Oola in County Limerick was killed in the two car collision which happened on the N7 near Carrigatoher.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí had been questioning a man in his 30s at Nenagh Garda Station, but he’s been released without charge this afternoon.

A file will now be prepared for the DPP.

A second person, a male in his late teens, has also been arrested in connection with the investigation and is being detained at Templemore Garda Station.