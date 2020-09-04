Search Party Mobilised for Man Missing in Newcastle

Efforts are in being stepped up in the search for a Tipperary man reported missing this week.

Anthony Mangan was last seen on Wednesday in the Newcastle area.

He is described as being 5’ 9 in height, of thin build with short black hair.

When last seen Anthony was wearing dark jeans and a dark hoodie.

He has access to a blue Peugeot 207 estate car, registration 08 C 21188.

A meeting was held this afternoon at the Hall Car Park in Newcastle as a search party was being mobilised.

Seargent Ray Moloney from Cahir Garda station will address the meeting. There are plans to put teams in place for a car search to cover as many roads as possible over the weekend.

As Anthony’s car was last seen driving out of Newcastle village early on wednesday morning, Gardai are asking anyone with CCTV in the area to check their cameras for any sign of Anthonys car on wednesday morning.