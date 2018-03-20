Search for missing Tipp teen now in its third day

The search is continuing for missing Carrick on Suir teenager Elisha Gault.

The 14 year old hasn’t been seen since St Patrick’s night – Gardaí are appealing to her or her friends to make contact.

The last confirmed sighting of Elisha Gault was at 10.15 on Saturday night last on Dillon Bridge in Carrick on Suir.

She was heading in the direction of Carrickbeg at the time.

A major search operation got underway on Sunday morning after her family contacted Gardaí

The search up to now has been focused on the Carrickbeg side of the river – today attention is turning to the Carrick side.

This morning Superintendent Willie Leahy renewed an appeal for help in locating the 14 year old – in particular aimed at Elisha and her friends.

Elisha is described as 5′ 10″ to 6 foot tall with blue eyes and dyed blonde hair.

A number of volunteer groups have been taking part in the search over the last few days – they include Nenagh Search & Rescue, Carrick on Suir River Rescue, Waterford Marine Search & Rescue, Tipperary Civil Defence, the Rescue 117 helicopter, Gardaí and locals.

Local Councillor David Dunne was also involved in the search over the weekend – however he says

People are being asked to check sheds, outhouses, gardens of farms for any sign of Elisha.

Gardaí have been examining CCTV footage from the area – Supt Leahy says they are particularly anxious to contact two young people who were seen coming up the slipway near the traffic lights at Dillon Bridge yesterday morning just before 9am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrick on Suir Gardaí on 051 640024, Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.