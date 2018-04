A major search operation is continuing for a Tipperary man who has been missing since last Monday.

Malachy “Mal” Brennan was last seen in the Borrisokane area at around 6pm on Easter Monday.

Members of the public have joined Gardaí, Rescue 115 from Shannon, Nenagh Ormond search and rescue the Killaloe Coast Guard and the civil defence in the search.

Sgt Regina McCarthy of Nenagh Garda Station says any information the public may have could be vital.