Search continues this evening for missing Tipp woman on Comeraghs

Search teams from across the south of the country have joined the search today for a Tipperary woman missing on the Comeragh mountains in Waterford.

The woman, believed to be 37-years-old was last seen yesterday lunchtime wearing a grey & pink hoody, black trousers and a bobble hat.

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association and the Rescue 117 helicopter were joined by multiple other rescue units today as the search continued.

However she remains missing with cloud cover hampering the search efforts at times.

Liz Browne from the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association has this update:

“Search teams have joined us from Kerry Mountain Rescue, the Glen of Imaal and Dublin-Wicklow. And more of them have come along to join us this evening.

“Rescue 117 has been, 2-3 times at this stage, doing a sweep of the mountain below the cloud. We have dog search teams out as well. Unfortunately, we haven’t sighted her yet or she hasn’t turned up yet.

“So we’re saying to anybody living locally or who has farmland backing up on to the mountains to keep an eye out at the moment.”