Search area extended in hunt for missing teen

The search for a missing Tipperary schoolgirl has been extended to Waterford, Clonmel and Kilkenny

Elisha Gault left her home at New Street in Carrick-on-Suir between 9pm and 10pm on St Patrick’s Day

and was last spotted on Dillon Bridge, not far from her home, a short time later.

Today, four separate water units continued trawls of the River Suir downstream of Dillon Bridge.

Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue were supported by the Civil Defence and specialist Garda Water Unit which deployed its operational unit on the town quays.

The search has also been supported by search units from Clonmel, Waterford and Nenagh.

A number of reported sightings of a young girl matching Elisha’s description are being investigated by Gardai but, as yet, detectives indicated that they have not received any confirmed sightings.