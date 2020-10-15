Sean Ross Abbey campaigner opposed to plans to seal documents for 30 years

A local mother and baby home campaigner says she’s disgusted that documents relating to the homes could be sealed by the government.

Serious concerns have been expressed nationally at the proposed legislation related to the Commission of Investigation’s records.

The final report from the Commission is due to be presented to the Children’s Minister by the end of this month, at which stage all records will be sealed for 30 years.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Teresa Collins who was born in the Sean Ross home in Roscrea said it’s hugely disappointing.

“Again state and church hiding away things that they hid from us years ago. So it’s an ongoing battle for Irish people and especially mothers and children.”

“Absolutely disgusted. You talk about people that are supposed to stand up and give you some bit of dignity – all they have done is add insult to injury with us.”