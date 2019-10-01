Scoil Aonghusa opens new sensory facilities

Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel has officially opened its new sensory playroom and gym.

The school which caters for students with moderate to severe learning disabilities was supported through a fundraising campaign by employees of Abbott’s vascular business in Clonmel.

The employees selected Scoil Aonghusa to be the site’s “Charity of Choice,” and then conducted a range of events which resulted in a 60,000 euro donation being made to the school.

School principal Siobhan Keyes Ryan says it’s a wonderful opportunity for the students.