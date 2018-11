The Mary Immaculate College campus in Thurles will be hold a number of events as part of National Science Week which starts next Sunday.

The annual event aims to highlight the STEM subjects – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Dr Maeve Liston is Senior Lecturer of STEM at MIC.

She says while events during next week are fully booked out the free Open Day on Saturday November 17th should prove fascinating for all the family.