Schools praised for Covid-19 measures as kids adapt to new environment

A local parent says she feels schools are doing all they can to make it safe for children and their families.

Maria Kavanagh’s daughter, Niamh, started junior infants in Roscrea yesterday.

With the COVID restrictions, parents can’t go beyond the school gates and entry times for all the children are staggered.

Maria, a frontline worker in a nursing home, has told Tipp FM News the school has put a lot of safety measures in place:

“Obviously the first thing I noticed was the staggered times for the individual classes. There was also staggered break times. The kids also have to enter the school independently, and there’s two metre social distancing enforced too for parents when they’re there to collect their kids at the gates.

“Also, then there’s the class pods. So I felt secure letting her (Niamh) off.”