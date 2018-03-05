School Transport resumes today as the Country gets back on track

Bus Éireann says school transport services will resume today, depending on local road conditions and possible school closures.

With the Status Orange warning ongoing in some areas until noon today, they expect there will be some disruption.

The East, South and Southeast are most likely to be affected.

The company says the safety of children and staff on board will be the key deciding factor.

Most schools in Tipperary will reopen today with the exception of the Patrician Presentation Secondary School Fethard as well as Our Ladys National school in Ballingarry.