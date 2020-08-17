Scaled down literary festival to go ahead in North Tipp

Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival has announced a refined series of events as it intends to push ahead with its October staging of the event.

The Festival will take place on the first weekend of October with a shortened programme and limited audiences at events being held in Nenagh Arts Centre.

Writers Donal Ryan and Liz Nugent will be among those involved in events for the 2020 staging of the festival.

Chair and Curator of the Festival Geraldine McNulty is delighted to be able to proceed, given the challenges faced so far this year.

“Initially when the lockdown came around we thought there won’t be a festival this year.”

“Then as things began to open up and people were allowed to meet in homes and then it was announced that 50 people could meet inside we decided we’d really love to have something real and live because there has been so much online and people are tired of it and don’t relate to it as well as they do to a live performance.”