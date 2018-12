Street Sweeping in the town of Carrick on Suir is to be cancelled on Saturdays in the coming year.

The move is a cost cutting decision employed by the executive of the Tipperary County Council.

Councillor Kieran Bourke was vocally opposed to the move and pleaded with the executive to implement street sweeping once more if it proved necessary.

The Fianna Fail representative stressed the importance of the service for the town.