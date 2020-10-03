Sales of new cars decrease by almost 17% in Tipperary

Sales of new cars in Tipperary have dropped by almost 17% so far this year.

The latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show the figures are down in all 26 counties.

By this time last year, 2,908 new cars had been registered in the Premier County.

That’s dropped by almost 500, to a figure of 2,425 this year – marking a 16.6% decrease.

However, that’s still below the national average, which is 26%.

New car sales decreased in every county across the Republic, with Dublin seeing the most significant decrease of 36%.

Waterford was the next worst affected county, with a drop of 32.6%.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry is calling for the government to reduce Vehicle Registration Tax in the upcoming budget, as they say this would help protect the jobs of 40,000 people employed in the industry.