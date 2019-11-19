Safety measures needed near school in Twomileborris

Safety measures are to be put in place near a school in Twomileborris to make it safer for students, parents and staff.

The issue was raised by Councillor Sean Ryan at this week’s Thurles Municipal District meeting as a motion, which was seconded by Councillor Jim Ryan.

Cllr Sean Ryan told Tipp FM News it is currently very dangerous around Scoil Mochaomhóg Naofa in the village.

A number of safety measures will be put in place as soon as place, which will improve the speeding and safety in the vicinity of the school.