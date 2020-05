Tributes are being paid following the death of a young Tipperary man after his battle with a rare form of cancer.

Newport man Kevin Bourke, who was originally from Roscrea, had been treated for thymic squamous cell carcinoma, an inoperable cancer in the chest.

Last year, the Kevin Bourke Treatment Fund was established to pay for an immunotherapy treatment, eventually raising almost 100,000 euro.

Kevin, who was a prominent member of the Newport sporting community, will be laid to rest tomorrow.