Ryanair threatens closure of its Shannon Airport bases by October 26th

Ryanair says it will close its Shannon and Cork bases from October 26th, if the government fails to adopt the EU travel list later this month.

The airline says it has notified the Transport Minister of its intentions.

The company claims Ireland has remained uniquely ‘locked up’ to travel within Europe since July 1st.

It wants the government to adopt fully a new European travel list from October 13th that will classify countries in relation to COVID risks.

It’s reported that a closure of the bases at Shannon would have serious knock-on consequences for the mid-west area, including North Tipperary, in terms of business, investment and development.