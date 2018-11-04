Rural crime to be addressed at Nenagh meeting

Rural crime will be discussed at a major meeting tomorrow (Monday) evening.

Among the speakers will be Sgt Tom O’Dwyer, Sgt Declan O’Carroll, Richard Kennedy, deputy president of the IFA; Clive Clarke, who’s a rural crime victim, and Marc Rohmoune, CCTV expert.

It’s organised by North Tipperary IFA – their Chairperson Imelda Walsh says there are a number of serious issues facing farmers when it comes to rural crime.

She says people using lurchers to hunt hares is one major source of intimidation…

The meeting will be held Monday evening in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, at 8pm.