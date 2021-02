‘Whether you like it or not baby’

Those were the words from local lad & lead singer Paul Walsh when asked by Owen are Royseven back!

We should be lovers the most played Irish song on Irish Radio 10 years ago will be played again live by the Royseven this Sunday for a special gig, you can watch it on youtube on the Royseven page from 8pm.

Take a listen to the full chat, as Owen Lonergan spoke to Paul Walsh.