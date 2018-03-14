Row breaks out among Councillors over the tricolour

The banning of the Tricolour on St Patrick’s Day led to a war of words at this weeks meeting of Tipperary County Council.

It’s after the local council in Strabane apparently decided not to allow the tricolour to form part of their festivities on Saturday.

The Sinn Féin members of Tipperary County Council tabled a motion calling on the authority to voice their opposition to Strabane Councils banning of the Tricolour from the Tyrone towns’ parade.

However following a debate this was defeated by 9 votes to 4 with two of the Sinn Fein councillors not in the chamber for the vote.

Fine Gael’s Michael Fitzgerald led the opposition to the Sinn Féin proposal.

Independent’s Richie Molloy and Pat English backed the motion.

Councillors David Doran and Martin Browne were the Sinn Féin representatives who missed the vote.

Party colleague Catherine Carey explains why.

Councillor Fitzgerald feels now is not the time to highlight what he sees as a minor issue.

He also criticised the way some people treat our national flag.