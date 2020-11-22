Routine appointments to resume at UL Hospitals Group following outbreak

Management at University Hospital Limerick and Ennis Hospital say that routine appointments will resume on Tuesday.

Both hospitals continue to manage Covid-19 outbreaks, with as many as 130 staff still out of work and self isolating as of earlier this week.

Routine outpatient appointments and elective procedures are again cancelled for this Monday at both hospitals, but management say they will be ready to resume on Tuesday.

Services at the other hospitals in the UL Hospitals Group, including Nenagh, continue to operate as normal.