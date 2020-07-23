Roscrea works to commence on Monday

Works are to start next week on a 12 week project to enhance Market Square in Roscrea.

It’ll see a new traffic management system introduced at the junction, as well as increased space for pedestrians in the area.

The work will take place in three phases, with contractors starting work next Monday.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Roscrea native Michael Smith says it’s necessary to remove, what he calls, a “pinch point” in the town.

“The first phase will be on the AIB side and then across to the Shaw’s side.”

“Then to complete the realignment, public lighting, the footpaths and all the pavement works in the third phase.”

“It’ll be done over three stages and will take a total of 12 weeks.”