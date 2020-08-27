Roscrea and Thurles Leisure Centres to reopen to public on Monday

Roscrea and Thurles Leisure Centres will reopen to the public on Monday morning – five months after closing their doors due to the pandemic.

The local facilities are among the last in the sector to reopen, with financial concerns associated with Covid-19 measures raised in recent months.

Government TD Jackie Cahill has said he’s confident that both facilities can access funding under a €2.5m swimming pool grant.

In the meantime, both centres will reopen to the public on Monday albeit with strict Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Councillor Noel Coonan is a board member for Roscrea Leisure Centre:

“The Roscrea centre will reopen on Monday morning all going well with NPHET. Huge credit goes to the manager Seamus Delaney and the staff who have been back in training and preparing for this event.

“It will be most welcome to the people of Roscrea and surrounding districts. It’s the kind of boost that we need and I’m looking forward to it.”