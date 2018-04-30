Roscrea locals coming to terms with new solar farm

People in the Knock area of Roscrea are coming to terms with the decision to grant permission for a 140 acre solar farm.

While some locals were not opposed to the proposals from IGP Solar 8, others objected when the plans were before Tipperary County Council.

They subsequently took their concerns to An Bord Pleanala after permission was granted by the local authority.

The state planning appeals board has upheld the decision.

Local County Councillor Michael Smith says the area has seen some major changes in recent years: