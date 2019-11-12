Roscrea hub could create 200 jobs

Almost 200 jobs will be created through the new Roscrea enterprise and community hub.

The €2.5 million project is being developed by North Tipperary Development and property investment and management company, Tiernan Property in the site of the former shopping centre.

The hub will have an estimated economic benefit of €8 million per year and will bring life back into the site, which has been vacant for eight years.

Tipp FM’s Sandra Quinn spoke to Michael Tiernan of Tiernan Properties about the project and what it will mean for Roscrea.

He added that works will begin immediately and the jobs could be created very soon.