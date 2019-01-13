Roscrea GAA clubs set for upgrades

Two North Tipperary GAA clubs will see upgrades to their facilities in the coming months.

Permission has been granted by Tipperary County Council to Knock GAA club for the construction of a new hurling wall with hardcore playing surface.

The development, at Rockforest, Knock, Roscrea, is subject to 3 conditions.

Meanwhile, conditional permission has also been granted to Roscrea Hurling Club for similar works.

The works at Loughpark, Roscrea, will see a new hurling wall installed, as well as an astro turf playing area, surrounded by hurling wall and fencing.