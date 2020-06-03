Roscrea and Cashel McDonald’s reopen for drive-thru business in Tipperary

As of 11 o’clock this morning, Roscrea and Cashel McDonald’s facilities have reopened for business.

Tipperary’s drive-thru restaurants are among 20 McDonald’s reopening across the country today. They will, however, be operating on reduced hours and menus and will be drive-thru only.

Maria Lyons is manager of McDonald’s in Cashel. She says there’s a great buzz about the place today:

“It’s brilliant. We were out for 8 weeks in total and it’s just so exciting to be back. McDonald’s is such a popular takeaway and everyone loves it.

“We’ve been inundated with phonecalls and messages so yes, it’s great to be back and to have the crew back.

“The security of our jobs as well, which is fantastic.”

McDonald’s have introduced a number of changes to their restaurants for the reopening: social distancing has been introduced in the kitchens and the service areas to help create a safe working environment for the restaurant teams; perspex screens have been installed at the drive-thru windows; employees will be wearing protective equipment; as well as perspex screens and floor-markings at specific areas within the restaurants and kitchens.

They’re encouraging a capped spend for the drive-thru and McDelivery of €30 per order. Customers are also encouraged to pay by contactless payment methods.

Maria has also told Tipp FM News that, while it’s likely to be quiet enough for the next few days as the 5 kilometre travel limit is still in place, they do expect traffic to pick up once that is expanded from Monday:

“You will see a lot of people travelling. People are being very good at the moment with the restrictions, they’re not travelling. But you have to think of the likes of the people that are still working – all the frontline workers and I’ve been down the town and people have been telling me how much they miss coming in here in the evening time after a hard day’s work.

“Going through the drive-thru is so handy to get something to eat.

“Once the 20 kilometre limit comes into effect, we’ll be delighted to be of service then to road users.”