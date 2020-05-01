Roscrea bacon factory responds after concerns raised over number of COVID cases

An outbreak of Covid-19 among workers at a Roscrea meat plant is a serious concern according to Tipperary TD, Jackie Cahill.

The Dáil was told yesterday by Laois-Offaly’s Brian Stanley that around 120 of the 350 staff at Rosderra Meats have tested positive for coronavirus over the last few weeks.

It’s understood issues around social distancing were highlighted and the HSE visited the site last week.

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill says the Rosderra plant is a key element in our food production chain:

“I’ve been talking to the managing director on a number of occasions since last Wednesday and they are taking all the precautions possible.

“But you know, it is a worry. It’s classed as an essential industry, which it is. After our health, food is our next major priority and it has 30% of the national kill so it’s a very important cog in that machine as well.

“People’s health is paramount though. The HSE are there and there’s testing going on and constant monitoring of the situation. But it is a worry for the people of that locality.”

A spokesperson for Rosderra has told Tipp FM News this lunchtime that they organised to have all their staff tested at the Roscrea plant last week.

A number of them did test positive and are self-isolating.

Those who tested negative are continuing to work at the plant which is operating on a scaled-back basis until all staff can return.

They say they expect those staff to return in the coming weeks, having adhered to HSE protocols.

They also say that they have implemented stringent control measures to ensure employee safety.

The full statement from Rosderra Irish Meats Group to Tipp FM News can be read below:

“Our sites are fully regulated by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine who, as is normal practice in the sector, have their own representatives on site at all times.

From the outset of the Covid-19 crisis, in conjunction with guidelines from the HSE, WHO, DAFM and the Irish Government and in consultation with Union Officials, Rosderra Irish Meats have implemented stringent and detailed control measures and protocols to ensure employee and DAFM Staff safety while continuing as an essential service to provide an adequate supply of high quality food to our customers and a high level of service to our suppliers. A continued flow of open communication with all employees was implemented immediately the crisis was announced and Rosderra Irish Meats will continue to do so until further advisement from the HSE and the Irish Government.

All of these steps compliment the very high standards of hygiene and the sanitary environment in place at all our sites. As part of this, we have fully engaged with the HSE and DAFM in a consultation process which has led to the co-ordinated testing of all of our staff at the Roscrea Plant. A number of employees had a positive result from that testing and they are self-isolating per HSE protocols. We have reconfigured the process with the remaining staff who have been tested and are clear of Covid-19 and are continuing with a scaled down process in the short-term until the staff return. We expect those staff will be returning over the next number of weeks having adhered to HSE protocols.

We will remain vigilant and continue to maintain our robust procedures while Covid-19 remains an issue within Ireland.”