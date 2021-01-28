Rollout of second Covid-19 vaccine dose begins at Tipperary nursing homes

The rollout of the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has begun at Tipperary’s long term care facilities.

The HSE’s Community Healthcare divisions have vaccination teams today at the Cottage Nursing Home in Clonmel and the Hospital of the Assumption in Thurles.

Like the Moderna jab, the Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose to boost immunity levels.

Meanwhile, Germany is recommending the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine should only be given to those aged over 65.

Its vaccine committee is citing a lack of sufficient data to recommend use in older age groups.

The European Medicines Agency is expected to make a decision tomorrow on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine across Europe.