Rollout of local hackney services welcomed

Tipperary is to benefit from the rollout of funding for local hackney services in rural areas.

The National Transport Authority is making funding available in each of 15 Local Link areas nationwide.

Under a pilot scheme, the NTA is offering grant funding of €6,000 to individual drivers over twelve months to operate a localised hackney service in each of the areas selected.

Among the designated areas is Annacarty in West Tipperary.

It was chosen in conjunction with Local Link offices, as an area where a full-time taxi or hackney service may not be currently sustainable.

Also included is the Windgap area of Kilkenny which may benefit people living in the Ninemilehouse area of South Tipp.

Applications for the funding are now being accepted by the NTA.

The announcement was made in response to the low take-up of the Local Area Hackney Scheme which was first introduced in December 2013.

This pilot programme seeks to simplify the application process and make the provision of a service in rural areas sustainable.