Rodents And Sewage Now An Issue in Cormack Drive

Residents of Cormack Drive in Nenagh say they are now dealing with serious problems with sewage which have been caused by works in the area.

Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Séamie Morris has sought immediate intervention from the Council to help alleviate the ongoing problems.

Last week, residents of Cormack Drive in Nenagh reported that sewage had backed up in to several houses which they claim is as a result of damage caused to the main sewer by workers building houses in the area.

Its the latest in the ongoing saga which has pitted residents of Cormack Drive against Tipperary Council, who residents claim are refusing to engage with them.

Locals claim there was an agreement dating back to the early ’90s that no further houses would be built in the estate.

The council however has decided to proceed with 12 houses in Cormack Drive.

Councillor Seamie Morris last night appealed to the County Council to immediately address the problems with the sewers which led to sewage backing up in to a number of homes.

Residents also claim that the works have caused an infestation of large rats near their homes.

Tipperary County Council say they are investigating the claims of a rodent infestation but say that damage caused to a section of pipe, has since been repaired.