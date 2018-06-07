Rock of Cashel visitor numbers increase again

The Rock of Cashel once again features in the list of top visitor attractions in 2017.

Figures released by the national tourism development authority today underline another bumper year for Irish tourism in 2017.

The Guinness Storehouse tops the list of paid attractions, with 1 million 711 thousand 281 visitors, while the National Gallery of Ireland surpasses the one million mark for the first time, topping the free-to-visit list with 1,065,929 visitors.

The Rock of Cashel is number 15 on the list, drawing 376 thousand 488 visitors last year. Thats an increase of 38 thousand on the previous year.

Ireland’s top five visitor attractions are now drawing in excess of one million visitors each per year, according to Fáilte Ireland.

Commenting on the increase in visitor numbers to the Rock, Cashel Chamber President Martin Lynch says the erection of new signage has helped bring more tourists in to town

The number of visitors to the Rock has increased year on year, with further growth expected in 2018.

These visitors told Tipp FM why they decided to put the Rock on their holiday itenerary