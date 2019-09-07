Rock of Cashel to Light it up Gold

The Rock of Cashel has joined with other Irish and international landmark sites in promoting Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The historic building will be part of the Light it Up Gold Campaign which was first introduced to Ireland in 2013 by a group of parents of children with cancer.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month aims to raise awareness of the physical, emotional and financial issues surrounding childhood cancer and to shine a light on the bravery of children undergoing or finished treatment.

It also remembers those children who have tragically lost their young lives to childhood cancer and will raise vital funds for supports and services for children with cancer and their families.

As well as the Rock of Cashel landmarks such as Niagara Falls and the Sydney Opera House will be lighting up gold for childhood cancer awareness this month.