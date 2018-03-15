Some roads in Tipp left damaged by heavy rainfall this week

Some routes around Tipperary remain flooded this afternoon following 24 hours of heavy rain.

Up to 50 millimetres of rain fell in areas of Leinster and east Munster over the course of yesterday.

Flooding remains on the Faugheen/Carrick-on-Suir Rd at Cregg while other affected routes near Tipp town are now passable.

But while the water has receded, many roads have been left seriously damaged.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Cllr Imelda Goldsboro says its been a long winter for everybody but the Council must put more plans in place to deal with major weather events like this.

She outlines some of the main problem areas