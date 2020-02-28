Roads in North Tipperary to remain closed as flooding to worsen

Flooded roads in north Tipperary are almost certain to remain closed over the weekend.

Tipperary County Council don’t anticipate any improvement until next week on multiple busy routes, including the N65 between Borrisokane and Portumna and the R438 at the Angler’s Rest.

Storm Jorge is likely to bring more wind and rain across the country tomorrow (Saturday), putting more pressure on the capacity of the river Shannon and its tributaries.

Director of roads at Tipperary County Council, Marcus O’Connor, outlines other areas of concern in the county.