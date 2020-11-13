29,526 people have died in crashes in Ireland since the recording of fatalities began in 1959 – that’s almost the equivalent of the combined population of Nenagh, Thurles, Cashel and Cahir.

Lorraine Fehilly from Kilsheelan lost her husband Maurice in collision last January.

She says every time she hears of a road fatality it brings home her loss.

“I’m not the only victim – I mean there was quite a lot of road traffic fatalities in Tipperary this year.”

“I know a sad thing to say that Maurice is a statistic but behind every statistic is a family traumatised. So every time I see one now you say ‘Oh God they’re going through what we went through’ and you would never wish is on your worst enemies.”

Inspector James White of Thurles Garda Station says ultimately everyone has to take responsibility for their actions on the road.

He is urging all road users to abide by the rules of the road.

“There is a root cause for each collision, be it the individual error of a driver, a pedestrian, a cyclist or whatever. All of these collisions are avoidable – every single one of them.”

“So I would appeal to people this weekend in particular just to stop for a moment and think do I always adhere to the rules of the road when I get behind the wheel of a car?”

The Road Safety Authority will mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims by hosting a special ceremony on its Facebook page at 2 o’clock on Sunday.