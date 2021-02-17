Welcome for Templetuohy road improvements

Safety works are to be carried out on a dangerous stretch of road in North Tipp.

Funding has been allocated for a section of the R502 near Templetuohy.

Local councillor Shane Lee says it’s badly needed.

“There’s €90,000 allocated under the Safety Improvement Scheme for skid resistant macadam and signage within the area of Lisdaleen, Templetuohy.”

“This is a very dangerous stretch of road where there has been a lot of accidents – it’s a blackspot. In freezing temperatures there seems to be a lot of accidents happening there so this news has been very well received by the community in Templetuohy.”