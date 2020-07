A man remains in custody in connection with a fatal crash on the N7 near Nenagh over the weekend.

He was arrested on Sunday morning following the two car collision at Ballyhiskey, Carrigatoher which happened at around lunchtime on Saturday.

The man who died in the crash has been named locally at Noel McGrath from Oola in County Limerick.

A former prison officer Noel played football with Oola and Limerick in his younger days.

The driver of the other car failed to remain at the scene.