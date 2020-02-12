Treacherous driving conditions across Tipperary

Extreme caution is advised on the roads of Tipperary this morning following overnight frost.

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning remains in place for the entire country until 10 o’clock this morning.

Emergency services have dealt with a crash on the M7 eastbound near Junction 26 Nenagh West.

Gardaí across the county are urging motorists to slow down and to allow extra stopping distance on all roads.

There’s been a minor collision at the entrance to the Mary Street car park in Clonmel so there may be some delays on Mary Street for a time.

The Presentation Secondary School in Ballingarry is closed today due to poor road conditions.