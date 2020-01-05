Tipperary man killed in N24 crash

An investigation’s underway after a man was killed when a van and two motorcycles collided between Tipp Town and Limerick last evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened at around 5 o’clock yesterday evening on the N24 outside the village of Dromkeen.

A motorcyclist in his early 50s was pronounced dead at the scene – it’s understood he was a Clonmel man who was married with a family.

The other motorcyclist was brought to University Hospital Limerick where he’s being treated for injuries which aren’t believed to be life threatening.

Forensic Collision Investigators have been carrying out an examination of the scene.

The N24 was closed overnight – however local diversions have been lifted this morning and the road has reopened.

Gardaí are particularly appealing for anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the N24 between Limerick and Tipperary around the time of the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.