Tipperary Gardaí in crackdown on drink driving

9 people have been arrested on the roads of Tipperary so far this year on suspicion of drink or drug driving.

Gardaí from the Clonmel District carried out a major operation on the N24 yesterday as part of their ongoing efforts to clamp down on the problem.

They carried out random breath tests as well as checking cars for tax, insurance and NCT.

Inspector James White says while no drivers were found to be under the influence of alcohol a number of detection’s for other things were made during the operation at Barne.

While a number of people have taken to social media to highlight what they see as more pressing issues than checkpoints such as yesterday others have praised the efforts of Gardaí to clamp down on driving offences.

Superintendent Willie Leahy has thanked motorists for their patience during yesterday’s operation on the N24.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he pointed out that you risk a lot more than losing your licence if you are found guilty of drink driving.