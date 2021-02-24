River levels to peak this evening but flood defences performing well in Clonmel

Roads in the Cahir and Glen of Aherlow areas continue to be worst affected by flooding, according to Tipperary County Council.

The local authority’s Severe Weather Assessment Team has released an update this afternoon saying that rivers are continuing to rise marginally, with particular issues along the Tar, the Aherlow and the Suir.

In Clonmel, it has been decided to maintain the closure of the Convent Road and the “Glass Bridge’ until tomorrow mid-morning at the earliest.

However, flood barriers are said to be performing well along the Suir in Clonmel and the forecasted river rise isn’t expected to cause further issues.

Other roads still closed in the west and south of the county include the Suir Bridge at Newcastle village.

Current road closures can be found here on the Tipperary County Council website.

Members of the public can continue to contact the Council’s Customer Services Desks at Nenagh and Clonmel at 0761 06 5000 during office hours (9.30am to 4.30pm) after which calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number at 1890 923 948; Alternatively, email the Council at [email protected]