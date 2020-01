The NCT is urging drivers to continue booking and turning up for tests as normal.

It’s after it yesterday moved to suspend a part of the vehicle test due to concerns over cracks in lifts.

The test centres in Nenagh and Cahir as well as the 45 others around the country are affected.

A full audit is underway to find out the extent of the problem.

However General Manager of the NCT, Grant Henderson, says drivers should continue with the test as usual.