Tipp TD critical of planned changes to speeding fines

New penalty point proposals from the Transport Minister have been described as a knee-jerk reaction by a Tipperary TD.

Shane Ross wants points to be increased the more a motorist exceeds the speed limit.

Motorists who are caught more than 30kph over the limit would face 7 penalty points.

However Deputy Mattie McGrath says the plans for variable fines are unworkable due to a lack of Garda numbers and resources.